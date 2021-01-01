Oppo Ace 2 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Oppo Ace 2 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Weighs 25 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 1003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (859 against 499 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Ace 2 499 nits Pixel 6 Pro +72% 859 nits

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Gray, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Ace 2 85.9% Pixel 6 Pro +3% 88.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Ace 2 906 Pixel 6 Pro +15% 1038 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Ace 2 +19% 3329 Pixel 6 Pro 2803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ace 2 +5% 712188 Pixel 6 Pro 675965 CPU 217279 167563 GPU 247769 278665 Memory 116645 91371 UX 135427 138716 Total score 712188 675965 3DMark Wild Life Performance Ace 2 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 6186 Stability - 54% Graphics test - 37 FPS Graphics score - 6186 PCMark 3.0 score - 11301 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (49th and 69th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Ace 2 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Ace 2 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Ace 2 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 29 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 October 2021 Release date July 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.