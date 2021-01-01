Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Ace 2 vs Huawei Honor 10

Оппо Эйс 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Oppo Ace 2
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (616K versus 159K)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Ace 2
77
Honor 10
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Ace 2
93
Honor 10
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Ace 2
84
Honor 10
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Ace 2
65
Honor 10
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Ace 2
87
Honor 10
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Ace 2
78
Honor 10
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Ace 2
494 nits
Honor 10 +1%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2 +8%
85.9%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +159%
898
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +120%
3320
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Ace 2
n/a
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Ace 2 +287%
616990
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Ace 2
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Ace 2
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Ace 2
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Ace 2
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2018
Release date July 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 11
2. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
3. Oppo Ace 2 and OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Oppo Ace 2 and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 and Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish