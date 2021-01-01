Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Ace 2 vs Huawei Nova 9

Oppo Ace 2
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (716K versus 521K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 904 and 781 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (606 against 496 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Ace 2
76
Nova 9
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Ace 2
86
Nova 9
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Ace 2
84
Nova 9
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Ace 2
64
Nova 9
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Ace 2
87
Nova 9
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Ace 2
76
Nova 9
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Ace 2
496 nits
Nova 9 +22%
606 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2
85.9%
Nova 9 +5%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Ace 2 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 587 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +16%
904
Nova 9
781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +12%
3326
Nova 9
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2 +37%
716641
Nova 9
521706
AnTuTu Rating (38th and 133rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Ace 2
n/a
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Ace 2
n/a
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Ace 2
n/a
Nova 9
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2021
Release date July 2020 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Ace 2. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

