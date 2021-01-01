Oppo Ace 2 vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
- 9.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (623K versus 62K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 40W
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (749 against 496 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +49%
891
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +72%
3331
1934
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Ace 2 +894%
623121
62715
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:30 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1