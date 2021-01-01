Home > Smartphone comparison > F11 Pro vs Oppo F11 – which one to choose?

Oppo F11 Pro vs Oppo F11

Оппо F11 Про
VS
Оппо F11
Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo F11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 15, 2019, against the Oppo F11, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F11
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (488 against 440 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F11 Pro
vs
Oppo F11

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3%
Max. Brightness
F11 Pro
440 nits
Oppo F11 +11%
488 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green, Purple Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
F11 Pro
85.3%
Oppo F11
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F11 Pro +2%
313
Oppo F11
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F11 Pro
1453
Oppo F11
1446
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
F11 Pro +7%
183154
Oppo F11
170815

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6 ColorOS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
F11 Pro
16:45 hr
Oppo F11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
F11 Pro
13:49 hr
Oppo F11
n/a
Talk (3G)
F11 Pro
33:09 hr
Oppo F11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
F11 Pro
80.5 dB
Oppo F11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 294 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo F11 Pro
2. Oppo F19 Pro and F11 Pro
3. Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Oppo F11
5. Oppo A5 (2020) and Oppo F11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish