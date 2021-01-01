Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo F11 vs Oppo A31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo F11 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 15, 2019, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F11
  • 16.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 10K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 171 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F11
vs
Oppo A31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89%
Max. Brightness
Oppo F11
474 nits
Oppo A31
474 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F11
85.3%
Oppo A31 +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F11 and Oppo A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F11 +76%
301
Oppo A31
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F11 +44%
1428
Oppo A31
990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo F11 +82%
155617
Oppo A31
85301
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo F11 +1575%
167975
Oppo A31
10028
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6 ColorOS 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F11. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A31.

