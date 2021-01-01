Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo F11 vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Oppo F11 vs Oppo A53

Оппо F11
VS
Оппо А53
Oppo F11
Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo F11 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 15, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F11
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 144K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 300 and 247 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F11
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Oppo F11
477 nits
Oppo A53
477 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F11 +3%
85.3%
Oppo A53
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F11 and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F11 +21%
300
Oppo A53
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F11 +14%
1403
Oppo A53
1233
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo F11
154738
Oppo A53
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo F11 +18%
169366
Oppo A53
144023
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 6 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 August 2020
Release date May 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 and Oppo F11
2. A9 (2020) and Oppo F11
3. Galaxy A21s and Oppo A53
4. Galaxy M31 and Oppo A53
5. Galaxy M21 and Oppo A53
6. Redmi Note 9 and Oppo A53
7. Realme 7 and Oppo A53

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish