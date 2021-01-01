Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F17 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.