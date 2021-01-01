Home > Smartphone comparison > F17 Pro vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo F17 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Оппо F17 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Oppo F17 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F17 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (785 against 598 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 207K)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 630 and 403 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F17 Pro
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
F17 Pro +31%
785 nits
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
F17 Pro
84.9%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F17 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 619
GPU clock 970 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F17 Pro
403
Nord CE 5G +56%
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F17 Pro
1477
Nord CE 5G +21%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
F17 Pro
207343
Nord CE 5G +52%
315252
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
F17 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
F17 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
F17 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
F17 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M31s or F17 Pro
2. OnePlus Nord or F17 Pro
3. Vivo V20 or F17 Pro
4. Vivo V19 or F17 Pro
5. V20 SE or F17 Pro
6. Galaxy A52 or Nord CE 5G
7. iPhone 11 or Nord CE 5G
8. Poco F3 or Nord CE 5G
9. OnePlus 8 or Nord CE 5G
10. Realme 7 Pro or Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish