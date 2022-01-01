Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F17 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.