Home > Smartphone comparison > F17 Pro vs Oppo F17 – which one to choose?

Oppo F17 Pro vs Oppo F17

Оппо F17 Про
VS
Оппо F17
Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F17 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo F17, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 176K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 314 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F17 Pro
vs
Oppo F17

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
F17 Pro
813 nits
Oppo F17
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
F17 Pro
84.9%
Oppo F17 +1%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo F17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 610
GPU clock 970 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F17 Pro +29%
404
Oppo F17
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F17 Pro +6%
1507
Oppo F17
1417
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
F17 Pro +19%
209523
Oppo F17
176470

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.2
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 231 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo F17 Pro. It has a better performance and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo F17 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Oppo F17 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M31s
3. Oppo F17 Pro or Realme 7 Pro
4. Oppo F17 Pro or Reno 3 Pro
5. Oppo F17 Pro or Reno 4 Pro
6. Oppo F17 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Oppo F17 or Oppo A53
8. Oppo F17 or Realme 7 Pro
9. Oppo F17 or Vivo Y50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish