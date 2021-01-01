Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.