Oppo F17 vs OnePlus Nord

VS
Oppo F17
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 171K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F17
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo F17
n/a
OnePlus Nord
741 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F17
86.1%
OnePlus Nord +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F17 and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F17
313
OnePlus Nord +94%
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F17
1402
OnePlus Nord +38%
1936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo F17
171651
OnePlus Nord +87%
320998
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 15 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo F17
n/a
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo F17
n/a
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo F17
n/a
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo F17
n/a
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 231 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

