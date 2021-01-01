Oppo F17 vs Oppo A54
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (171K versus 99K)
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 313 and 174 points
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
- Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4015 mAh
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.51 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|82.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Mediatek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4015 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 231 USD
|~ 163 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F17 is definitely a better buy.
