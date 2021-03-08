Home > Smartphone comparison > F19 Pro vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo F19 Pro vs Huawei P40 Lite

Оппо F19 Про
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Oppo F19 Pro
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F19 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on March 8, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (808 against 517 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 196K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 414 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F19 Pro
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
F19 Pro +56%
808 nits
P40 Lite
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
F19 Pro +2%
85.2%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F19 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 970 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F19 Pro
414
P40 Lite +41%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F19 Pro
1494
P40 Lite +24%
1859
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
F19 Pro
n/a
P40 Lite
237729
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
F19 Pro
196476
P40 Lite +69%
331147

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
F19 Pro
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
F19 Pro
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
F19 Pro
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price - ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord and Oppo F19 Pro
2. Vivo V20 and Oppo F19 Pro
3. Oppo Realme X7 and F19 Pro
4. Oppo F17 Pro and F19 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P40 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Huawei P30 and P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish