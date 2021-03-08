Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F19 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on March 8, 2021, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.