Oppo F19 Pro vs A9 (2020)

Оппо F19 Про
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F19 Pro (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on March 8, 2021, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (800 against 488 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 171K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 416 and 316 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F19 Pro
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
F19 Pro +64%
800 nits
A9 (2020)
488 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
F19 Pro +3%
85.2%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 610
GPU clock 970 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F19 Pro +32%
416
A9 (2020)
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F19 Pro +5%
1504
A9 (2020)
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
F19 Pro +17%
200166
A9 (2020)
171177

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F19 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A9 (2020).

