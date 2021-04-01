Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo F19 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 1, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 156K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F19
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Oppo F19
508 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F19 +2%
84.4%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F19 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F19
314
P40 Lite E +6%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F19 +3%
1393
P40 Lite E
1346
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo F19
n/a
P40 Lite E
141485
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo F19 +21%
189341
P40 Lite E
156740

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 0 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F19 is definitely a better buy.

