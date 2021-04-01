Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo F19 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo F19 vs A94 5G

Оппо F19
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Oppo F19
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 1, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 189K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (595 against 508 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F19
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo F19
508 nits
A94 5G +17%
595 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F19
84.4%
A94 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F19 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F19
314
A94 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F19
1393
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo F19
189341
A94 5G +70%
322327

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Oppo F19
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Oppo F19
n/a
A94 5G
94
Generic camera score
Oppo F19
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo F19
n/a
A94 5G
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 0 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A94 5G. It has a better performance, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo F19 vs Vivo V20
2. Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro
3. Oppo F19 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
4. Oppo F19 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. Oppo A94 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
6. Oppo A94 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
7. Oppo A94 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
8. Oppo A94 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish