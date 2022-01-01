Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo F19 vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Oppo F19 vs Oppo A96

Оппо F19
VS
Оппо А96
Oppo F19
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo F19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on April 1, 2021, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (801 against 483 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 216K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 313 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo F19
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Oppo F19 +66%
801 nits
Oppo A96
483 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo F19
84.4%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F19 and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo F19
313
Oppo A96 +23%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo F19
1381
Oppo A96 +15%
1592
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo F19
216903
Oppo A96 +29%
279630
CPU 73063 82317
GPU 38117 49192
Memory 50969 75563
UX 54278 71143
Total score 216903 279630
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo F19
379
Oppo A96
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 379 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6111 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A96 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo F19
2. Oppo Realme 8 vs Oppo F19
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Oppo F19
4. Vivo V20 vs Oppo F19
5. Oppo F17 vs Oppo F19
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Oppo A96
7. Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo A96
8. Vivo Y33s vs Oppo A96
9. Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A96

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish