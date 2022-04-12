Oppo F21 Pro vs Infinix Note 12
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 246K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
- Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (1001 against 601 nits)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|85683
|-
|GPU
|49550
|-
|Memory
|72483
|-
|UX
|75617
|-
|Total score
|283675
|246852
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 28 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.
