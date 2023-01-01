Home > Smartphone comparison > F21 Pro vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo F21 Pro vs A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (628 against 576 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 284K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 478 and 383 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
F21 Pro
79
A74 5G
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
F21 Pro
39
A74 5G
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
F21 Pro
81
A74 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
F21 Pro
60
A74 5G
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
F21 Pro
78
A74 5G
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
F21 Pro
64
A74 5G
60

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F21 Pro
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
F21 Pro +9%
628 nits
A74 5G
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
F21 Pro +2%
85.3%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F21 Pro
383
A74 5G +25%
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F21 Pro
1581
A74 5G +3%
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
F21 Pro
284620
A74 5G +12%
317636
CPU 85683 98673
GPU 49550 83510
Memory 72483 55810
UX 75617 78121
Total score 284620 317636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
F21 Pro
n/a
A74 5G
976
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 976
PCMark 3.0 score - 7165
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:04 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
F21 Pro
36:47 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
F21 Pro
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 April 2021
Release date April 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F21 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

