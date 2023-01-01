Oppo F21 Pro vs A74 5G VS Oppo F21 Pro Oppo A74 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (628 against 576 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (628 against 576 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 284K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 284K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 478 and 383 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 28.6 ms Contrast - 1663:1 Peak brightness test (auto) F21 Pro +9% 628 nits A74 5G 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio F21 Pro +2% 85.3% A74 5G 83.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) F21 Pro 383 A74 5G +25% 478 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) F21 Pro 1581 A74 5G +3% 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 F21 Pro 284620 A74 5G +12% 317636 CPU 85683 98673 GPU 49550 83510 Memory 72483 55810 UX 75617 78121 Total score 284620 317636 3DMark Wild Life Performance F21 Pro n/a A74 5G 976 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 5 FPS Graphics score - 976 PCMark 3.0 score - 7165 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:04 hr - Watching video 17:29 hr - Gaming 05:46 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life F21 Pro 36:47 hr A74 5G n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness F21 Pro n/a A74 5G 90.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2022 April 2021 Release date April 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F21 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.