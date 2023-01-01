Oppo F21 Pro vs Oppo A76
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (628 against 562 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|83.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1138:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1114 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|85683
|84900
|GPU
|49550
|48305
|Memory
|72483
|65240
|UX
|75617
|68226
|Total score
|284620
|267297
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|448
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6889
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 27 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|13:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:46 hr
|-
|Standby
|111 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1