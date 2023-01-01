Oppo F21 Pro vs Oppo A76 VS Oppo F21 Pro Oppo A76 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (628 against 562 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (628 against 562 nits) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo A76 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1138:1 Peak brightness test (auto) F21 Pro +12% 628 nits Oppo A76 562 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio F21 Pro +3% 85.3% Oppo A76 83.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) F21 Pro 383 Oppo A76 +1% 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) F21 Pro 1581 Oppo A76 +7% 1690 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 F21 Pro +6% 284620 Oppo A76 267297 CPU 85683 84900 GPU 49550 48305 Memory 72483 65240 UX 75617 68226 Total score 284620 267297 3DMark Wild Life Performance F21 Pro n/a Oppo A76 448 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 448 PCMark 3.0 score - 6889 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 27 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:04 hr - Watching video 17:29 hr - Gaming 05:46 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life F21 Pro 36:47 hr Oppo A76 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness F21 Pro n/a Oppo A76 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2022 February 2022 Release date April 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.