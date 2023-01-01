Home > Smartphone comparison > F21 Pro vs Oppo A76 – which one to choose?

Oppo F21 Pro vs Oppo A76

Оппо F21 Pro
VS
Оппо А76
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo A76

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (628 against 562 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F21 Pro
vs
Oppo A76

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1138:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
F21 Pro +12%
628 nits
Oppo A76
562 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
F21 Pro +3%
85.3%
Oppo A76
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F21 Pro
383
Oppo A76 +1%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F21 Pro
1581
Oppo A76 +7%
1690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
F21 Pro +6%
284620
Oppo A76
267297
CPU 85683 84900
GPU 49550 48305
Memory 72483 65240
UX 75617 68226
Total score 284620 267297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
F21 Pro
n/a
Oppo A76
448
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 448
PCMark 3.0 score - 6889
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:04 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
F21 Pro
36:47 hr
Oppo A76
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
F21 Pro
n/a
Oppo A76
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A76 or Oppo A54
2. Oppo A76 or Oppo A74
3. Oppo A76 or Oppo A96
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish