Oppo F21 Pro vs Oppo A78 VS Oppo F21 Pro Oppo A78 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) F21 Pro 628 nits Oppo A78 n/a

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP54 Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio F21 Pro +2% 85.3% Oppo A78 84%

Performance Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) F21 Pro 383 Oppo A78 +52% 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) F21 Pro 1581 Oppo A78 +14% 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 F21 Pro 284620 Oppo A78 +22% 347205 CPU 85683 96464 GPU 49550 84308 Memory 72483 78579 UX 75617 84806 Total score 284620 347205 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:04 hr - Watching video 17:29 hr - Gaming 05:46 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life F21 Pro 36:47 hr Oppo A78 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2022 January 2023 Release date April 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F21 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.