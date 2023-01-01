Home > Smartphone comparison > F21 Pro vs Oppo A78 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo F21 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo A78
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 284K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 383 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
F21 Pro
vs
Oppo A78

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
F21 Pro
628 nits
Oppo A78
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP54
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
F21 Pro +2%
85.3%
Oppo A78
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
F21 Pro
383
Oppo A78 +52%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
F21 Pro
1581
Oppo A78 +14%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
F21 Pro
284620
Oppo A78 +22%
347205
CPU 85683 96464
GPU 49550 84308
Memory 72483 78579
UX 75617 84806
Total score 284620 347205
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:04 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 05:46 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
F21 Pro
36:47 hr
Oppo A78
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 January 2023
Release date April 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F21 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.

