Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Oppo Find N (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 15, 2021, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (783 against 411 nits)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 519K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (414 vs 370 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Find N
87
Mate Xs
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Find N
89
Mate Xs
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Find N
78
Mate Xs
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Find N
69
Mate Xs
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Find N
87
Mate Xs
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Find N
79
Mate Xs
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N
vs
Mate Xs

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 7.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 370 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find N +91%
783 nits
Mate Xs
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 275 gramm (9.7 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N
87.3%
Mate Xs
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N and Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N +34%
984
Mate Xs
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N +17%
3460
Mate Xs
2957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N +58%
818443
Mate Xs
519292
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (6th and 140th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM - EMUI 10
OS size - 15.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find N +21%
11:47 hr
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find N
13:53 hr
Mate Xs +35%
18:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Find N +19%
24:35 hr
Mate Xs
20:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels -
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find N
n/a
Mate Xs
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2020
Release date December 2021 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find N is definitely a better buy.

