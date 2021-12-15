Oppo Find N vs Huawei Mate Xs VS Oppo Find N Huawei Mate Xs Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Oppo Find N (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 15, 2021, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (783 against 411 nits)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 519K)

Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

12% higher pixel density (414 vs 370 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 7.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 370 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 4.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Find N +91% 783 nits Mate Xs 411 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 275 gramm (9.7 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Find N 87.3% Mate Xs 86.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Find N and Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Find N +34% 984 Mate Xs 736 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Find N +17% 3460 Mate Xs 2957 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Find N +58% 818443 Mate Xs 519292 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (6th and 140th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM - EMUI 10 OS size - 15.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 55 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Find N +21% 11:47 hr Mate Xs 9:47 hr Watching videos (Player) Find N 13:53 hr Mate Xs +35% 18:21 hr Talk (3G) Find N +19% 24:35 hr Mate Xs 20:52 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7535 x 5305 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels - Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Find N n/a Mate Xs 81.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2020 Release date December 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find N is definitely a better buy.