Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate X3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 66.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 935 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.85 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|2224 x 2496 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|8:7.1
|PPI
|403 ppi
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|241 g (8.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
935
Mate X3 +39%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3244
Mate X3 +31%
4259
|CPU
|240297
|-
|GPU
|389455
|-
|Memory
|182970
|-
|UX
|178569
|-
|Total score
|987278
|993790
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (61st and 56th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|EMUI 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (62% in 50 min)
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:37 hr
|Web browsing
|12:02 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:36 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|-
|Standby
|94 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.
