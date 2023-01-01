Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 Flip vs Mate X3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate X3

Оппо Файнд Н2 Flip
VS
Хуавей Mate X3
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Huawei Mate X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 935 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2 Flip
vs
Mate X3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.85 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 8:7.1
PPI 403 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2 Flip
1032 nits
Mate X3
n/a

Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz)
Waterproof - IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 Flip
86.4%
Mate X3 +3%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip
935
Mate X3 +39%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip
3244
Mate X3 +31%
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2 Flip
987278
Mate X3 +1%
993790
CPU 240297 -
GPU 389455 -
Memory 182970 -
UX 178569 -
Total score 987278 993790
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 EMUI 13.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (62% in 50 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr -
Watching video 15:36 hr -
Gaming 04:42 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Find N2 Flip
32:31 hr
Mate X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 March 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.

