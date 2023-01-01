Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate X3 VS Oppo Find N2 Flip Huawei Mate X3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Better grip in hands – the body is 66.3 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 66.3 mm narrower Weighs 50 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 935 points

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 935 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 7.85 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 8:7.1 PPI 403 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Find N2 Flip 1032 nits Mate X3 n/a

Design and build Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz) Waterproof - IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Find N2 Flip 86.4% Mate X3 +3% 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13 EMUI 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 44 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (62% in 50 min) Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:02 hr - Watching video 15:36 hr - Gaming 04:42 hr - Standby 94 hr - General battery life Find N2 Flip 32:31 hr Mate X3 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date February 2023 May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.