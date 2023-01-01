Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate Xs 2 VS Oppo Find N2 Flip Huawei Mate Xs 2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip Shows 87% longer battery life (32:31 vs 17:23 hours)

Shows 87% longer battery life (32:31 vs 17:23 hours) Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1032 against 724 nits)

Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1032 against 724 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (987K versus 817K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (987K versus 817K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Better grip in hands – the body is 64.1 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 64.1 mm narrower The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 64 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Has a 1 inch larger screen size Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 935 points

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 935 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 7.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 10.15:9 PPI 403 ppi 424 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find N2 Flip +43% 1032 nits Mate Xs 2 724 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Find N2 Flip 86.4% Mate Xs 2 +4% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 EMUI 12 OS size - 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 44 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (62% in 50 min) Yes (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:02 hr 05:30 hr Watching video 15:36 hr 06:45 hr Gaming 04:42 hr 05:09 hr Standby 94 hr 61 hr General battery life Find N2 Flip +87% 32:31 hr Mate Xs 2 17:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3776 x 2832 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Find N2 Flip n/a Mate Xs 2 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 April 2022 Release date February 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate Xs 2.