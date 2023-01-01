Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 Flip vs Mate Xs 2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate Xs 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Shows 87% longer battery life (32:31 vs 17:23 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1032 against 724 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (987K versus 817K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 64.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 64 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 935 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 2200 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 10.15:9
PPI 403 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2 Flip +43%
1032 nits
Mate Xs 2
724 nits
Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 255 g (8.99 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 Flip
86.4%
Mate Xs 2 +4%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip
935
Mate Xs 2 +20%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip
3244
Mate Xs 2 +8%
3502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2 Flip +21%
987278
Mate Xs 2
817416
CPU 240297 210637
GPU 389455 315851
Memory 182970 144154
UX 178569 148939
Total score 987278 817416
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find N2 Flip +34%
7689
Mate Xs 2
5742
AnTuTu 9 Rating (61st and 102nd place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 EMUI 12
OS size - 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (62% in 50 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr 05:30 hr
Watching video 15:36 hr 06:45 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 94 hr 61 hr
General battery life
Find N2 Flip +87%
32:31 hr
Mate Xs 2
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3776 x 2832
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Find N2 Flip
n/a
Mate Xs 2
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate Xs 2.

