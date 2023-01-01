Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Huawei Mate Xs 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Shows 87% longer battery life (32:31 vs 17:23 hours)
- Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1032 against 724 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (987K versus 817K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Better grip in hands – the body is 64.1 mm narrower
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 64 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 935 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|2200 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|10.15:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|255 g (8.99 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
935
Mate Xs 2 +20%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3244
Mate Xs 2 +8%
3502
|CPU
|240297
|210637
|GPU
|389455
|315851
|Memory
|182970
|144154
|UX
|178569
|148939
|Total score
|987278
|817416
AnTuTu 9 Rating (61st and 102nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|-
|25.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (62% in 50 min)
|Yes (85% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:43 hr
|Web browsing
|12:02 hr
|05:30 hr
|Watching video
|15:36 hr
|06:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|94 hr
|61 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3776 x 2832
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate Xs 2.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1