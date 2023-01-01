Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Motorola Razr
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 562K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (44W versus 30W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Reverse charging feature
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 945 and 836 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Handles wireless charging up to 5W
- Optical image stabilization
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|22:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|933 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1813 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip +13%
945
836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip +6%
3293
3104
|CPU
|240297
|-
|GPU
|389455
|-
|Memory
|182970
|-
|UX
|178569
|-
|Total score
|998274
|562064
|Stability
|58%
|-
|Graphics test
|46 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|7689
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|44 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:02 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:36 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|-
|Standby
|94 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find N2 Flip from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
119
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera, gaming, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1