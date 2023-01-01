Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 Flip vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Motorola Razr Plus

75 out of 100
Oppo Find N2 Flip
75 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (32:31 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (44W versus 30W)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1288 and 945 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2 Flip
Razr Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 22:9
PPI 403 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2 Flip
1049 nits
Razr Plus +1%
1055 nits

Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 Flip +2%
86.4%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Adreno 730
GPU clock 933 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1813 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip
945
Razr Plus +36%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip
3293
Razr Plus +11%
3668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2 Flip
998274
Razr Plus +6%
1061209
CPU 240297 333083
GPU 389455 310099
Memory 182970 208685
UX 178569 200258
Total score 998274 1061209
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 46 FPS -
Graphics score 7689 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 My UX

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr 09:24 hr
Watching video 15:36 hr 12:12 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr 04:06 hr
Standby 94 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Find N2 Flip +18%
32:31 hr
Razr Plus
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 108°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find N2 Flip from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 June 2023
Release date February 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera, performance, and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr Plus.

