Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 Flip vs Find N – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Find N

Оппо Файнд Н2 Flip
VS
Оппо Find N
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 65 mm narrower
  • Weighs 84 grams less
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1313 and 995 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2 Flip
vs
Find N

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 9:8.4
PPI 403 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2 Flip
n/a
Find N
788 nits

Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 275 g (9.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 Flip
86.4%
Find N +1%
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip +32%
1313
Find N
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip +24%
4325
Find N
3487
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2 Flip
n/a
Find N
837262
CPU - 210079
GPU - 329336
Memory - 151039
UX - 140911
Total score - 837262
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find N2 Flip
n/a
Find N
5893
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5893
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:54 hr
Watching video - 10:56 hr
Gaming - 05:03 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Find N2 Flip
n/a
Find N
25:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Find N2 Flip
2. Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Find N2 Flip
3. Find N2 vs Find N2 Flip
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish