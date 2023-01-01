Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Find N VS Oppo Find N2 Flip Oppo Find N Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Better grip in hands – the body is 65 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 65 mm narrower Weighs 84 grams less

Weighs 84 grams less 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1313 and 995 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 7.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 9:8.4 PPI 403 ppi 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Find N2 Flip n/a Find N 788 nits

Design and build Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 275 g (9.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Find N2 Flip 86.4% Find N +1% 87.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:54 hr Watching video - 10:56 hr Gaming - 05:03 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Find N2 Flip n/a Find N 25:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 December 2021 Release date December 2022 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.