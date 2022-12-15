Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Find N2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Better grip in hands – the body is 65.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1792 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|9:8.4
|PPI
|403 ppi
|370 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1550 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|87.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|132.2 mm (5.2 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|140.5 mm (5.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|237 gramm (8.36 oz)
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Find N2 +1%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip +1%
4289
4267
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|ColorOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4520 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (37% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|115°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
