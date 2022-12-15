Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 Flip vs Find N2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Oppo Find N2 Flip (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 65.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2 Flip
vs
Find N2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 9:8.4
PPI 403 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) 132.2 mm (5.2 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 140.5 mm (5.53 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 237 gramm (8.36 oz)
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 Flip
86.4%
Find N2 +1%
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo Find N2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip
1299
Find N2 +1%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 Flip +1%
4289
Find N2
4267
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 44 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (37% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 115°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

