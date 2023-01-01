Home > Smartphone comparison > Find N2 vs Pixel Fold – which one to choose?

Oppo Find N2 vs Google Pixel Fold

77 out of 100
Oppo Find N2
VS
76 out of 100
Google Pixel Fold
Oppo Find N2
Google Pixel Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Oppo Find N2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 30W)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (954K versus 761K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 301 mAh larger battery capacity: 4821 vs 4520 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Find N2 and Google Pixel Fold crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2
vs
Pixel Fold

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 7.1 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels 1840 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8.4 -
PPI 370 ppi 378 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1550 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2
1215 nits
Pixel Fold
n/a

Design and build

Height 132.2 mm (5.2 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 140.5 mm (5.53 inches) 139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 237 g (8.36 oz) 283 g (9.98 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2 +6%
87.3%
Pixel Fold
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 and Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2
1051
Pixel Fold +4%
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 +11%
3653
Pixel Fold
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2 +25%
954170
Pixel Fold
761038
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (78th and 154th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 -

Battery

Capacity 4520 mAh 4821 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:41 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 14:01 hr -
Gaming 04:56 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life
Find N2
30:10 hr
Pixel Fold
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 121°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel Fold.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find N2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
2. Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip
3. Oppo Find N2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
4. Oppo Find N2 and Find N
5. Oppo Find N2 and Vivo X Fold
6. Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
7. Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
8. Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
9. Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский