Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Oppo Find N2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1306 and 977 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Find N2
87
Find N
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Find N2
85
Find N
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Find N2
80
Find N
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Find N2
71
Find N
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Find N2
87
Find N
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Find N2
79
Find N
74

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find N2
vs
Find N

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8.4 9:8.4
PPI 370 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1550 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find N2
n/a
Find N
781 nits

Design and build

Height 132.2 mm (5.2 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 140.5 mm (5.53 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 237 gramm (8.36 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find N2
87.3%
Find N
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 +34%
1306
Find N
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find N2 +23%
4267
Find N
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find N2
n/a
Find N
831103
CPU - 210079
GPU - 329336
Memory - 151039
UX - 140911
Total score - 831103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find N2
n/a
Find N
5893
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5893
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (37% in 10 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:54 hr
Watching video - 10:56 hr
Gaming - 05:03 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Find N2
n/a
Find N
25:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Find N2. It has a better performance, software, battery life, design, and sound.

