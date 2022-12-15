Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Oppo Find N2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.