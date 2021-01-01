Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.