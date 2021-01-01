Oppo Find X2 Lite vs Huawei Nova 5T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (632 against 504 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 312K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 569 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1344:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Nova 5T +19%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1506
Nova 5T +64%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312414
Nova 5T +17%
365233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (139th and 108th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|22 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6550 x 4928
|6912 x 4624
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 325 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Lite. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.
