Oppo Find X2 Lite vs Huawei Nova 5T

Оппо Find X2 Лайт
Oppo Find X2 Lite
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (632 against 504 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 312K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 569 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Lite
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Lite +25%
632 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Lite
84.3%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Lite and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Lite
569
Nova 5T +19%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Lite
1506
Nova 5T +64%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Lite
312414
Nova 5T +17%
365233

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size 22 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6550 x 4928 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Lite +12%
90.2 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Lite. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

