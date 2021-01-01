Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.