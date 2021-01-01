Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Lite vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (632 against 495 nits)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 312K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Lite
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 91.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 247 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Lite +28%
632 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Lite
84.3%
P40 Pro +9%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Lite and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Lite
569
P40 Pro +37%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Lite
1506
P40 Pro +108%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Lite
312414
P40 Pro +55%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (139th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 11
OS size 22 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Lite
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Lite
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Lite
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6550 x 4928 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Lite +2%
90.2 dB
P40 Pro
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

