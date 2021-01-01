Oppo Find X2 Lite vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X2 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (632 against 495 nits)
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 312K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|91.6%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|365 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
P40 Pro +37%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1506
P40 Pro +108%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312414
P40 Pro +55%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (139th and 48th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|22 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6550 x 4928
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 875 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
