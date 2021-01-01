Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Neo vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Find X2 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 338 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3687 mAh
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (648K versus 300K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Neo
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 370 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Neo
809 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +4%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X2 Neo +1%
88.4%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Neo and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Neo
1548
iPhone 12 Pro Max +177%
4294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Neo
300639
iPhone 12 Pro Max +116%
648460

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 7 -
OS size 31 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Neo
14:13 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Neo +6%
16:11 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Neo +43%
29:33 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Neo +6%
86.3 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

