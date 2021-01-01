Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Find X2 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.