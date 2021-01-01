Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Neo vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Neo vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

VS
Oppo Find X2 Neo
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Find X2 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (796 against 623 nits)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 799 and 564 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Neo
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.4% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 128.2%
PWM 370 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Neo +28%
796 nits
Nord 2 5G
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X2 Neo +3%
88.4%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Neo and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Neo
564
Nord 2 5G +42%
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Neo
1525
Nord 2 5G +82%
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Neo
331378
Nord 2 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 31 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Neo
14:13 hr
Nord 2 5G +15%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Neo +1%
16:11 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Neo +19%
29:33 hr
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (109th and 98th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X2 Neo
106
Nord 2 5G +18%
125
Video quality
Find X2 Neo
97
Nord 2 5G +8%
105
Generic camera score
Find X2 Neo
105
Nord 2 5G +10%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Neo +6%
86.3 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2021
Release date June 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

