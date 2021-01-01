Oppo Find X2 Neo vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Find X2 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (796 against 623 nits)
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 799 and 564 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.4%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|128.2%
|PWM
|370 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Nord 2 5G +42%
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1525
Nord 2 5G +82%
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331378
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|31 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Nord 2 5G +15%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Neo +1%
16:11 hr
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Neo +19%
29:33 hr
24:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (109th and 98th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Nord 2 5G +18%
125
Video quality
97
Nord 2 5G +8%
105
Generic camera score
105
Nord 2 5G +10%
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 600 USD
|~ 369 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.
