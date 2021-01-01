Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1150 mAh larger battery capacity: 4260 vs 3110 mAh
- 57% higher pixel density (513 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (855 against 639 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 907 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|90.9%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|480 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
iPhone 11 +44%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3252
iPhone 11 +6%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +13%
582584
513644
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|-
|OS size
|53 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
iPhone 11 +33%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
iPhone 11 +7%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +44%
25:12 hr
17:45 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (124th and 77th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +4%
134
129
Video quality
104
iPhone 11 +5%
109
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +4%
124
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2