Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro
VS
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1445 mAh larger battery capacity: 4260 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (96 vs 81 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (855 against 786 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (513 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 907 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 480 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +9%
855 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +6%
90.9%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro
907
iPhone 12 Pro +78%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro
3252
iPhone 12 Pro +25%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro
582584
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 53 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +6%
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +23%
17:23 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +39%
25:12 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +7%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

