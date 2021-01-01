Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Pro vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS

Oppo Find X2 Pro
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1602 mAh larger battery capacity: 4260 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (96 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (855 against 651 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 907 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 480 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +31%
855 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +10%
90.9%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro
907
iPhone XS +22%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +16%
3252
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +29%
582584
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 53 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro +13%
11:50 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +54%
17:23 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +78%
25:12 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB
iPhone XS +1%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date April 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

