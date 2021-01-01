Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Pro vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 391 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 11% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (855 against 705 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1740 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4260 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (120 vs 96 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 480 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +21%
855 nits
ROG Phone 3
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +14%
90.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro
907
ROG Phone 3 +7%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro
3252
ROG Phone 3 +2%
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro
582584
ROG Phone 3 +6%
618585
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (18th and 10th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.1 ROG UI
OS size 53 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
ROG Phone 3 +23%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
ROG Phone 3 +11%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr
ROG Phone 3 +52%
38:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (124th and 20th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB
ROG Phone 3 +4%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 July 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

