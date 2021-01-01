Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 319K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (855 against 689 nits)
- 19% higher pixel density (513 vs 432 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 56 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|90.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|480 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +53%
907
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +80%
3252
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +82%
582584
319388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores (18th and 133rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|53 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Pixel 5 +8%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +12%
17:23 hr
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
25:12 hr
Pixel 5 +2%
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +4%
134
129
Video quality
104
Pixel 5 +3%
107
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +3%
124
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
