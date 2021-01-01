Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 319K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (855 against 689 nits)
  • 19% higher pixel density (513 vs 432 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 480 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +24%
855 nits
Pixel 5
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +6%
90.9%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +53%
907
Pixel 5
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +80%
3252
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +82%
582584
Pixel 5
319388

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android
OS size 53 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Pixel 5 +8%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +12%
17:23 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr
Pixel 5 +2%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +4%
134
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Find X2 Pro
104
Pixel 5 +3%
107
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +3%
124
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB
Pixel 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
