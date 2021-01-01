Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Huawei P20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 227K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4260 vs 3400 mAh
- Shows 28% longer battery life (96 vs 75 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 10.9% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
61
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|90.9%
|80%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.7%
|PWM
|480 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2035:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +136%
907
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +91%
3252
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +156%
582584
227473
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (18th and 201st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|53 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Huawei P20 +18%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +42%
17:23 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +54%
25:12 hr
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +25%
134
107
Video quality
Find X2 Pro +11%
104
94
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +22%
124
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
