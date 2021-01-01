Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Pro vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Huawei P20

Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 227K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4260 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (96 vs 75 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.9% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 18.7:9
PPI 513 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 480 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.6 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +24%
855 nits
Huawei P20
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +14%
90.9%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +136%
907
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +91%
3252
Huawei P20
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +156%
582584
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (18th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 53 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Huawei P20 +18%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +42%
17:23 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +54%
25:12 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +25%
134
Huawei P20
107
Video quality
Find X2 Pro +11%
104
Huawei P20
94
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +22%
124
Huawei P20
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro +8%
85.8 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date April 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
3. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Huawei P40
4. Oppo Find X2 Pro or OnePlus 7 Pro
5. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
6. Huawei P20 or P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei P20 or P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 or Honor 20
10. Huawei P20 or P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish