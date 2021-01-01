Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (855 against 495 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 484K)
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (513 vs 441 PPI)
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|90.9%
|91.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|PWM
|480 Hz
|365 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +17%
907
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +4%
3252
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +20%
582584
484432
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (18th and 48th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|53 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
P40 Pro +32%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
P40 Pro +5%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro +12%
25:12 hr
22:42 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (124th and 64th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
P40 Pro +4%
140
Video quality
104
P40 Pro +1%
105
Generic camera score
124
P40 Pro +3%
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 875 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6