Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)

Оппо Find X2 Про
VS
Моторола Эдж (2021)
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Motorola Edge (2021)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 401 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4260 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
Edge (2021)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 480 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro
865 nits
Edge (2021)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 169 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X2 Pro +9%
90.9%
Edge (2021)
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and Motorola Edge (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +4%
908
Edge (2021)
870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +46%
3208
Edge (2021)
2203
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 53 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Edge (2021)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Edge (2021)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr
Edge (2021)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.9 dB
Edge (2021)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 August 2021
Release date April 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 463 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

