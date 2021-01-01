Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 Pro vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro
VS
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (96 vs 85 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (855 against 608 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 464K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2 Pro
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 480 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 Pro +41%
855 nits
7 Pro
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 Pro +3%
90.9%
7 Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +26%
907
7 Pro
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 Pro +23%
3252
7 Pro
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 Pro +26%
582584
7 Pro
464064
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (18th and 61st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 OxygenOS 10
OS size 53 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2 Pro +14%
11:50 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +20%
17:23 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr
7 Pro +36%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X2 Pro +14%
134
7 Pro
118
Video quality
Find X2 Pro +6%
104
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
Find X2 Pro +12%
124
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB
7 Pro +6%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date April 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

