Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (855 against 787 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- Shows 13% longer battery life (108 vs 96 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|90.9%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.7%
|PWM
|480 Hz
|373 Hz
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 Pro +2%
907
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3252
OnePlus 8 +2%
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
582584
OnePlus 8 +1%
586532
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (18th and 14th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|53 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
OnePlus 8 +24%
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
OnePlus 8 +13%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
25:12 hr
OnePlus 8 +13%
28:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (124th and 47th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 512 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8.
