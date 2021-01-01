Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (96 vs 86 hours)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 593K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 923 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|480 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
9 Pro +22%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3309
9 Pro +11%
3675
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
593067
9 Pro +19%
703905
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|53 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4260 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
9 Pro +14%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 Pro +29%
17:23 hr
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
25:12 hr
9 Pro +34%
33:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|140°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 938 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Pro.
