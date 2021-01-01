Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1542 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (80 vs 72 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (849 against 651 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 452K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 907 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 +30%
849 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 +10%
90.9%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2
907
iPhone XS +22%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 +17%
3263
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 +29%
585944
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2
8:49 hr
iPhone XS +20%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 +43%
16:07 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 +60%
22:50 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2
n/a
iPhone XS
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date April 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 912 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

