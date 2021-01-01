Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 vs Google Pixel 4a

Оппо Find X2
Oppo Find X2
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 271K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • 16% higher pixel density (513 vs 443 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X2 +6%
852 nits
Pixel 4a
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X2 +9%
90.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 +64%
914
Pixel 4a
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 +103%
3354
Pixel 4a
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 +120%
597455
Pixel 4a
271374

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2
8:49 hr
Pixel 4a +35%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 +32%
16:07 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2
22:50 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X2
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Find X2
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Find X2
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 912 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

