Oppo Find X2 vs Huawei P20

Оппо Find X2
Oppo Find X2
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 227K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (80 vs 75 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.9% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 18.7:9
PPI 513 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.9% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Find X2 +24%
849 nits
Huawei P20
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Find X2 +14%
90.9%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2 +136%
907
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2 +91%
3263
Huawei P20
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2 +158%
585944
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (15th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2
8:49 hr
Huawei P20 +60%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 +32%
16:07 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2 +38%
22:50 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X2
n/a
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date April 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 912 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

